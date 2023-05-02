HamberMenu
RCB name Kedar Jadhav as David Willey's replacement

Willey, the England all-rounder, played four matches for RCB this season and scalped three wickets

May 02, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Kedar Jadhav. File.

Kedar Jadhav. File. | Photo Credit: AP

Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday named Kedar Jadhav as replacement for David Willey for the remainder of the Indian Premier League.

Willey, the England all-rounder, played four matches for RCB this season and scalped three wickets.

Jadhav, who made his IPL debut in 2010, has so far played 93 IPL games and has 1,196 runs against his name. The right-handed batter, who has previously represented RCB in 17 matches, was brought on board for his base price of Rs 1 crore.

The 38-year-old Maharashtra all-rounder has played 73 ODIs for India scoring 1,389 runs and also taken 27 wickets with his off-breaks.

He also played nine T20Is in which he scored 58 runs.

Jadhav had gone unsold in this year's IPL auction and was doing Marathi commentary.

