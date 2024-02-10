Ranji Trophy | Tanay’s seven-for helps Hyderabad enforce the follow-on against Nagaland

February 10, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Hyderabad

Left-arm spinner Tanay Thyagarajan returned career-best figures of seven for 63 as Hyderabad enforced follow-on against Nagaland on the second day of the Ranji Trophy Plate Group semifinal at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Saturday.

Resuming at 385 for five, Hyderabad declared its innings at 462 for eight after 79 minutes in the morning session, scoring 79 runs and losing three wickets.

When Nagaland batted first, it was jolted very early by pace-bowling all-rounder T. Ravi Teja, who swung the ball late to removed opener Yugandhar Singh, edging to wicketkeeper Pragnay Reddy, and then had Sedezhalie Rupero dismissed in similar fashion.

An 84 run stand for the third wicket between the free-stroking Joshua Ozukum (50, 91b, 6x4, 1x6) and captain Rongsen Jonathan (41,50b, 6x4, 1x6) gave Nagaland some hope.

Big blow

But, Tanay struck the big blow, forcing Jonathan to snick to Nitesh Reddy at silly-point in the 23rd over. Soon, Joshua nicked one which kicked off from the good length spot off Tanay to give a simple catch in the slips to make it 109 for four.

When Tanay struck a double blow, removing Sumit Kumar (38, 60b, 5x4), who was bowled trying to swing, and Moakumzuk Tzudir in the 52nd over, the writing was on the wall. Later, Tanay sent back the dangerous-looking R.S. Jaganath Srinivas (44, 100b, 6x4), also bowled trying to swing a length delivery.

The left-arm spinner ensured that the Nagaland tail did not wag as he completed a splendid seven-wicket haul to bundle out Nagaland for 206.

In the second essay, Nagaland’s Joshua was run out in the first over and finished the day at 21 for one.

The scores:

Hyderabad — 1st innings: Tanmay Agarwal c Joshua b Jonathan 164, G. Rahul Singh b Tahmeed 5, K. Rohit Rayudu c Jaganath b Imliwati 59, Tilak Varma c (sub) Nagaho b Khrievitso 101, K. Nitesh Reddy c & b Jaganath 26, T. Ravi Teja b Jonathan 15, Pragnay Reddy c Tahmeed b Tewatiya 47, Tanay Thyagarajan c Joshua b Tewatiya 22, Saaketh (not out) 3, Karthikeya Kak (not out) 12, Extras (b-7, lb-1): 8; Total: (for eight wkts. decl. in 107 overs): 462.

Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-157, 3-312, 4-335, 5-362, 6-398, 7-444, 8-447.

Nagaland bowing: Tewatiya 15-4-45-2, Tahmeed 12-1-75-1, Jaganath 17-3-43-1, Jonathan 25-1-104-2, Khrievitso 14-0-71-1, Imliwati 24-0-116-1.

Nagaland — 1st innings: Yugandhar Singh c Pragnay b Ravi Teja 3, Joshua Ozukum c Tanmay b Tanay 50, Sedezhalie Rupero c Pragnay b Ravi Teja 0, R. Jonathan c Nitesh b Tanay 41, R.S. Jaganath Srinivas b Tanay 44, Sumit Kumar b Tanay 38, Moakumzuk Tzudir c Rahul b Tanay 0, Tahmeed Rahman c Kartikeya b Tanay 0, Imliwati Lemtur c Tanmay b Saaketh 11, Khrievitso Kense b Tanay 0, Karan Tewatiya (not out) 6, Extras (b-12, lb-1): 13; Total (in 60.1 overs): 206.

Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-8, 3-86, 4-109, 5-188, 6-188, 7-189, 8-194, 9-194.

Hyderabad bowling: Ravi Teja 10-3-24-2, Kartikeya 7-1-38-0, Tanay 19-4-63-7, Sanketh 4-0-25-0, Rohit Rayudu 3-0-11-0, Saaketh 14.1-3-26-1, Tilak Varma 3-0-6-0.

Nagaland — 2nd innings: Yugandhar (batting) 18, Joshua (run out) 0, Sedezhalie (batting) 2; Total (for one wkt. in five overs): 20.

Fall of wicket: 1-5.

Hyderabad bowling: Ravi Teja 2-1-5-0, Thyagarajan 2-0-8-0, Kartikeya 1-0-7-0.