Raj Kumar Sharma takes over as Delhi cricket coach

Raj Kumar Sharma, coach of Virat Kohli, will be the new chief coach of the Delhi cricket team this season.
As per the announcement made by the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), Gursharan Singh, who led Punjab to its lone Ranji Trophy success in 1993, will be the Assistant Coach. A former Test player, Gursharan coached Uttrakhand last season.
Former Delhi opener Ashu Dani, and a junior selector till last season, has taken over as the Chairperson of the senior selection committee that consists of former selectors Mohan Chaturvedi and Chetnya Nanda.
These names were recommended by the Cricket Advisory Committee following two days of interviews. Mr. Manoj Kumar and Sachin Gupta will be the managers for the season. Umesh Chikara (Trainer) and Gajendra Kumar (Physio) will be part of the support staff.
Prominent among those ignored were Manoj Prabhakar and K. P. Bhaskar who had applied to regain their spots as coaches.
