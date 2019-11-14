Cricket

R. Ashwin echoes Virat Kohli’s views on Test venues

Told you, skip! Mohammed Shami is delighted after nailing Mushfiqur Rahim.

Told you, skip! Mohammed Shami is delighted after nailing Mushfiqur Rahim.   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

more-in

Off-spinner reveals that the players are ‘wary and excited’ about day-night game

A day after captain Virat Kohli reiterated his preference for restricting Test cricket in India to five centres, R. Ashwin echoed his captain’s sentiment.

“Every other nation has a certain pattern of playing Test cricket. They do know how the venue behaves, how the pitch behaves, how the games pan out. That’s perennially how Test cricket works in most parts of the world,” Ashwin said.

“Even in India, it was no exception. But, of late, with a lot of cricketers coming from different parts of the country, the sport has grown and gone to every nook and corner which is a great sign. Hence we are playing Tests in various venues.

“The understanding of a particular venue and keeping it that way will help the players. Whether or not that’s the right thing to do is something that the decision-makers will have take.”

About the day-night Test, Ashwin admitted that the Indian players, due to lack of game-time with the pink ball, were “wary and excited” about their maiden Test under lights.

“The pink ball Test is a welcome sign. As a Test-playing country, it was necessary for us to play a day-night Test. The office-going crowd which couldn’t catch the action can now do so,” said Ashwin.

A challenge

“Obviously, it’s a challenge to play with the pink ball. Hopefully, the Test match will be a historic moment and be the start of many more to come.”

“I haven’t even bowled a single ball with the pink ball. Obviously I just saw it. Sometimes I don’t understand if its orange or pink, still coming to terms with that.”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Sport Cricket
sport
sports event
Test cricket
cricket
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 14, 2019 11:47:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/r-ashwin-echoes-virat-kohlis-views-on-test-venues/article29975406.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY