Priyam’s 110 sets up India’s facile win

Priyam Garg led from the front with a 103-ball 110 as the India under-19 team outclassed host South Africa by 66 runs to make a winning start to the four-nation one-day series here on Friday.

Electing to bat, India posted 264 for five with Priyam, picked by Rajasthan Royals for ₹1.90 crore in the last IPL auction, doing the bulk of scoring.

The visitors then restricted South Africa to 198 for nine with left-arm pacer Sushant Mishra claiming four for 48. Garg’s counterpart top-scored Bryce Parsons with a 50-ball 57.

India, which had come into the tournament after claiming a 2-1 win over South Africa in the Youth ODI series, faces Zimbabwe on Sunday. New Zealand is the fourth team in the competition.

The scores: India under-19 264/5 in 50 overs (Priyam Garg 110, Dhruv Jurel 65, Tilak Varma 42, Mondli Khumalo 4/53) bt South Africa under-19 198/9 in 50 overs (Bryce Parsons 57, Andrew Louw 45, Sushant Mishra 4/48).