Cricket

Priyam’s 110 sets up India’s facile win

Priyam Garg.

Priyam Garg.  

more-in

Priyam Garg led from the front with a 103-ball 110 as the India under-19 team outclassed host South Africa by 66 runs to make a winning start to the four-nation one-day series here on Friday.

Electing to bat, India posted 264 for five with Priyam, picked by Rajasthan Royals for ₹1.90 crore in the last IPL auction, doing the bulk of scoring.

The visitors then restricted South Africa to 198 for nine with left-arm pacer Sushant Mishra claiming four for 48. Garg’s counterpart top-scored Bryce Parsons with a 50-ball 57.

India, which had come into the tournament after claiming a 2-1 win over South Africa in the Youth ODI series, faces Zimbabwe on Sunday. New Zealand is the fourth team in the competition.

The scores: India under-19 264/5 in 50 overs (Priyam Garg 110, Dhruv Jurel 65, Tilak Varma 42, Mondli Khumalo 4/53) bt South Africa under-19 198/9 in 50 overs (Bryce Parsons 57, Andrew Louw 45, Sushant Mishra 4/48).

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Cricket
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 3, 2020 9:48:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/priyams-110-sets-up-indias-facile-win/article30472805.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY