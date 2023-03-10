HamberMenu
Pat Cummins’ mother passes away, Australian players wear black armbands to pay homage on 4th Test Day 2

Australia Test Captain Cummins flew home after the second test in Delhi to be with his mother, Maria, who had been in palliative care

March 10, 2023 11:40 am | Updated 11:40 am IST - Ahmedabad

PTI
Australia’s Usman Khawaja (R) and Cameron Green wear black armbands following the death of skipper Pat Cummins’ mother on the second day of the final Test cricket match between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Australia players on Friday wore black armbands on the second day of the series-deciding fourth Test against India to pay homage to skipper Pat Cummins' mother, Maria who died in Sydney.

Maria, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, had been battling serious illness in the last few weeks after it relapsed. She died at her home on Thursday night.

The Australian players got the tragic news from coach Andrew McDonald before the start of day two of the final Test in Ahmedabad.

"We are deeply saddened at the passing of Maria Cummins overnight," Cricket Australia said in a statement on Friday.

"On behalf of Australian Cricket, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Pat, the Cummins family and their friends. The Australian men's team will today wear black armbands as a mark of respect."

Cummins, who had led Australia in the first two Tests, had left for Sydney to be by the side of his ailing mother, who was in palliative care last month.

In his absence, Steve Smith captained the side to a nine-wicket win in the Indore Test.

Australia were 255/4 after the opening day with Usman Khawaja (104) scoring an unbeaten hundred and Cameron Green making 49 not out.

