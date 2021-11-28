Pat Cummins has nothing to hide

CA delves into pacer’s past before giving him the reins

Australia’s newly-appointed Test captain Pat Cummins has revealed he was asked to share any secrets he might have had before he was handed the leadership role by the selection panel.

Cummins was made Australia’s 47th Test captain ahead of the Ashes series after Tim Paine stepped down last week and took an indefinite break from cricket following the ‘sexting scandal’.

While Cummins was choosen for the top job, former skipper Steve Smith was handed the vice-captaincy, three years after he was suspended for a year for his role in the ball-tampering scandal that rocked Australian cricket in 2018.

Asked if the Cricket Australia panel had asked him “anything like a confession” before being appointed captain, Cummins replied in the affirmative.

“Yeah, there were a couple of questions. I won’t go into detail,” Cummins told ABC Sport.

“It was a really good open discussion. We talked about a lot of different things. So we both left it feeling really comfortable,” he said

The five-person panel comprised selectors George Bailey and Tony Dodemaide, former Australia batter and current CA board member Mel Jones, CEO Nick Hockley and chair Richard Freudenstein.