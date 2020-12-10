Parthiv Patel joins MI as talent scout

A day after he retired from all forms of cricket, Parthiv Patel was unveiled as a Talent Scout for Mumbai Indians.

The former India wicketkeeper-batsman was part of two of MI’s five IPL titles during his three-year stint with the franchise from 2015 to 2017. He thus joins a high-profile battery of talent scouts for the franchise, who have unearthed exceptional talent in Indian domestic cricket.

“I had enjoyed my cricket playing for Mumbai Indians, those momentous three years with the champion side remain etched in my memory. It’s time now to turn a new chapter in my life,” Parthiv said.