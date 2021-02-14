Cricket

Pakistan wins series

Pakistan defeated South Africa by four wickets in the third and final T20I on Sunday to clinch the three-match series 2-1.

Chasing a target of 165, the hosts crossed the finish line in 18.4 overs. Earlier, David Miller had smashed an unbeaten 85 off 45 balls to lift the visitors to 164 for eight in 20 overs.

The scores: South Africa 164/8 in 20 overs (David Miller 85 n.o.) lost to Pakistan 165/6 in 18.4 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 42, Babar Azam 44, Tabraiz Shamsi 4/25). Pakistan won three-match series 2-1.

