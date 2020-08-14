Pakistan vs. England | Rizwan stands firm

England pacers strike regularly as bad light hampers play

Pakistan’s wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan hit a defiant half century on a difficult batting pitch to guide his side past the 200-mark in its first innings and frustrate England in the second Test on Friday.

Having resumed on 126 for five, Pakistan reached tea on the second day on 215 for eight with Rizwan, who was dropped by Jos Buttler on 14, on 51 and Mohammad Abbas on two.

After the start of play was delayed by 90 minutes by bad light, Babar Azam and Rizwan managed to negotiate a one-hour session before lunch without further loss.

Superb delivery

Azam went shortly after lunch for 47 when he was done in by an excellent delivery from Stuart Broad which straightened just enough to shave the outside edge.

A key moment followed when Buttler, diving high to his left, dropped a difficult chance offered by Rizwan. The England ’keeper, however, made no mistake when Yasir Shah nicked James Anderson’s outswinger.

Shaheen Afridi followed when he was naively run out for a 19-ball duck, setting off from the non-striker’s end and getting caught out of his ground as Dom Sibley scored a direct hit.

Aggressive

That left Pakistan on 176 for eight which prompted Rizwan to adopt an aggressive approach, hitting two fours off the same Sam Curran over before driving Chris Woakes to the extra-cover boundary.

England began to show signs of frustration and Pakistan reached 200 thanks to a gift from Woakes who conceded four byes from a loose delivery down the legside, before Rizwan completed his 50 off 104 balls.

Scores

Pakistan — 1st innings: Shan Masood lbw b Anderson 1, Abid Ali c Burns b Sam Curran 60, Azhar Ali c Burns b Anderson 20, Babar Azam (batting) 25, Asad Shafiq c Sibley b Broad 5, Fawad Alam lbw b Woakes 0, Mohd. Rizwan (batting) 4; Extras (b-4, lb-7): 11; Total (for five wkts. in 45.4 overs): 126.

Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-78, 3-102, 4-117, 5-120.

England bowling: Anderson 15-3-35-2, Broad 13-4-31-1, Sam Curran 10-2-23-1, Woakes 7.4-1-26-1.

Toss: Pakistan.