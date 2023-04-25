Pak vs NZ | Chapman’s century stuns Pakistan; Kiwis draw level in T20 series

April 25, 2023 09:31 am | Updated 09:31 am IST - Rawalpindi

Mark Chapman pummelled a belligerent maiden T20 century to resurrect a second-string New Zealand team to a sensational series-levelling victory against Pakistan.

Chapman, who shellacked a scarcely believable career-best 57-ball 104 not out, combined with Jimmy Neesham (45) to overhaul the 194-run target and stun Pakistan in the fifth and final T20 match here on Monday.

In doing so, the visitors pulled off their second-highest run chase against Pakistan in the game’s shortest format.

This was also New Zealand’s 100th T20 win, one that will surely be etched in the annals of their cricketing history in the years to come.

More so because of the dire circumstances that they had found themselves half-way through an arduous chase.

Stuttering at 73/4 in the 10th over, it seemed like an insurmountable task for the Black Caps, before Chapman and Neesham turned the tables with an incredible counterattack that left the Pakistanis in utter dismay.

The commanding 121-run partnership, which came in a shade over 9 overs helped New Zealand script the remarkable turnaround.

New Zealand came back from losing the first two matches in Lahore to square the series 2-2.

The fourth match was washed out due to rain. “One of the best innings a lot of us have ever seen. Hats off to Chapman,” New Zealand captain Tom Latham said after the match.

"They (Neesham and Chapman) just worked out their partnership really well and kept piling the pressure back on the opponents. It's mightily satisfying that we ended with a series draw after being 2-0 down,” he added.

Earlier in the evening, Pakistan wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan anchored the innings with an assured unbeaten 98.

Rizwan was astutely supported by Iftikar Ahmed, who scored a rapid 22-ball 36, before New Zealand’s Blair Tickner made inroads into Pakistan’s batting, by picking the wickets of captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Haris.

This is the third successive time that Pakistan have failed to win a T20 series at home.

Monday’s loss would hurt Pakistan even more because New Zealand were without some of their key stars like Kane Williamson, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson and Mitchel Santner.

Both teams lock horns for a five-match one-day international series that begins on Thursday at Rawalpindi.