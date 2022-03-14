Pak vs Aus, 2nd Test | Australa declare on 556-9
Usman Khawaja topscored for the tourists with a fine 160
Australia declared their first innings on 556 for nine on day three of the second test against Pakistan at Karachi's National Stadium on Monday.
Opener Usman Khawaja topscored for the tourists with a fine 160, while Alex Carey (93) and Steve Smith (72) also made important contributions.
Faheem Ashraf and Sajid Khan took two wickets apiece for Pakistan.
