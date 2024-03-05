‘Not sure I have insurance to cover that’: Ellyse Perry’s humorous take after breaking display car’s window

March 05, 2024 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

After smashing the display car’s window, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s star batter Ellyse Perry joked about not having insurance to cover the damage.

Perry played an instrumental role during RCB’s 23-run triumph over UP Warriorz at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. In the 19th over, the Australian star smashed the window of the display car in Deepti Sharma’s over, producing a sight that spectators don’t see quite often.

After the game, she talked about her window breaking six and said, “Not sure I have insurance here to cover that.”

RCB’s win saw them complete their home-leg fixtures with an important win. Perry talked about the atmosphere of the stadium and the support that the team received from the home crowd.

“All five games here have been amazing. Best atmosphere without doubt I have played in my whole career. It’s such a cool feeling to have such support,” she added.

Perry throughout her innings backed skipper Smriti Mandhana who was leading the assault on the opposition bowlers. Perry defined her role during the 95-run stand which guided RCB to a mamoth total of 198/3.

“Have played a lot of cricket in the last two months. It’s just the nature of the format, sometimes it clicks. My role was to support Smriti initially and then I could release. Really trying to pride ourselves with our fielding, it’s tricky when there’s a left-right combination. We put in a great effort. It was really great from the girls tonight. Great to finish on a high in front of our home fans,” she concluded.

Coming to the match, after an impressive display with the bat, RCB bowlers managed to take wickets at regular intervals which ensured Warriorz ended the night on the losing side.

Alyssa Healy (55) played a captain’s knock but the constantly increasing asking rate got the better of her. Sophie Molineux cashed in and claimed the captain’s wicket.

Deepti Sharma and Poonam Khemnar managed to put up a meaningful 41-run stand but eventually, their efforts went in vain as RCB comfortably emerged victorious.