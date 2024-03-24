GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No reason to believe that Champions Trophy will not be held in Pakistan: PCB

The ICC delegation which will also include a security expert will visit all the proposed venues with particular emphasis on Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi.

March 24, 2024 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - Lahore

PTI
PCB is optimistic that it will be able to host Champions Trophy next year as a delegation of the International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to reach the country on Monday to inspect the ongoing preparations for the prestigious tournament.

PCB is optimistic that it will be able to host Champions Trophy next year as a delegation of the International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to reach the country on Monday to inspect the ongoing preparations for the prestigious tournament.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is optimistic that it will be able to host Champions Trophy next year as a delegation of the International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to reach the country on March 25 to inspect the ongoing preparations for the prestigious tournament.

The delegation which will also include a security expert will visit all the proposed venues with particular emphasis on Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi.

Pakistan is tasked with hosting an ICC event for the first time since it hosted a part of the 1996 World Cup with India.

"The delegation will be given briefings on the preparations. They will visit the venues in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi to see the upgradation work we will be carrying out for the Champions Trophy," Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said on Sunday.

Last month a delegation of New Zealand Cricket (NZC) had also visited Pakistan to inspect the security and other arrangements for their team's tour to the country in mid-April for five T20 Internationals.

Naqvi reiterated that the Champions Trophy would be held on schedule in Pakistan.

Asked if Pakistan would consider a tit for tat response if the Indian government refused to send its team to Pakistan, Naqvi said "why are we even discussing such possibilities".

"We had a good meeting in Dubai on the tournament and its technical side and as far as we are concerned we see no reason the event would not be held in Pakistan so why even discuss other scenarios," he added.

India had refused to send its team for the Asia Cup last year in August which led to a number of matches being moved to Sri Lanka.

Related Topics

One-day cricket / cricket

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.