Cricket

New Zealand opts for fresh blood for ODI series against India

Kyle Jamieson in action during a ODi match against India A at Hagley Oval on January 26, 2020 in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Kyle Jamieson in action during a ODi match against India A at Hagley Oval on January 26, 2020 in Christchurch, New Zealand.   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

more-in

This is the first ODI series for New Zealand since their infamous ‘loss’ in the 2019 World Cup final.

New Zealand opted for fresh blood in their pace attack for the three-match ODI series against India starting February 5 in Hamilton.

Kyle Jamieson could be in for a potential debut, while Scott Kuggeleijn and Hamish Bennett return to the squad after a long absence. Injury has meant the likes of Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry are unavailable for the series.

The Black Caps will rely on Tim Southee’s experience, while Colin de Grandhomme returns to the squad after being left out for the last two T20Is. Jimmy Neesham and Mitchell Santner will be the all-round options.

Meanwhile, Ish Sodhi has been included in the squad for only the first ODI in Hamilton. He will be released for the second unofficial ‘Test’ between India A and New Zealand A in Christchurch on February 7.

This is the first ODI series for New Zealand since their infamous ‘loss’ in the 2019 World Cup final.

New Zealand trail the ongoing five-match T20 International series against India 0-3.

ODI squad: Kane Williamson (capt), Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi (1st ODI), Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Sport Cricket
New Zealand
One-day cricket
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 30, 2020 11:18:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/new-zealand-opts-for-fresh-blood-in-odi-series-against-india/article30690035.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY