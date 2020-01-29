Cricket

India beat New Zealand in Super Over to take unassailable 3-0 lead in T20 series

India captain Virat Kohli celebrates as the game is tied and goes to a super over during the Twenty/20 cricket international between India and New Zealand in Hamilton, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.

India captain Virat Kohli celebrates as the game is tied and goes to a super over during the Twenty/20 cricket international between India and New Zealand in Hamilton, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

In the Super Over, New Zealand scored 17, a target which India overwhelmed in the final ball with Rohit smashing Tim Southee for two consecutive sixes.

India defeated New Zealand in the third T20 International via a Super Over to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series here on Wednesday.

India posted a competitive 179 for five at Seddon Park after being sent into bat. Opener Rohit Sharma top scored for India with a 65-run knock while skipper Virat Kohli contributed 38 runs to the team’s total.

Later, skipper Kane Williamson smashed a 48-ball 95 but New Zealand faltered in the final over to take the match into the Super Over.

Needing nine runs off the last over, New Zealand lost Williamson and Ross Taylor to finish at 179 for six and tie the match.

The fourth T20 International between the two sides will be played on Friday in Wellington.

Brief Scores:

India: 179 for 5 in 20 overs. (R Sharma 65, V Kohli 38, KL Rahul 27; Hamish Bennett 3/54.

New Zealand: 179 for 6 in 20 overs (Kane Williamson 95; Shardul Thakur 2/21).

Super Over: New Zealand 17 for 0. India 20 for 0.

