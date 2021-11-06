New Zealand includes five spinners for India tour

Boult, de Grandhomme unavailable due to bubble fatigue

Senior pacer Trent Boult has made himself unavailable for the two-Test series against India due to bio-bubble fatigue as New Zealand, on Thursday, named five spinners in its 15-man squad for the tour.

Both Boult and pace-bowling all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme decided to skip the tour, having stayed extended periods in multiple bio-bubbles.

The Black Caps will travel with five spinners, including the seasoned trio of Ajaz Patel, Will Somerville and Mitchell Santner. They will be supported by youngsters Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips.

The spin-heavy attack makes sense since conditions in the series-opener (Kanpur, November 25-29) and the second Test (Mumbai, December 3-7) are expected to suit the slower bowlers.

The squad: Kane Williamson (Capt.), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Will Somerville, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Will Young and Neil Wagner.