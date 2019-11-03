Netherlands ease past Papua New Guinea to take World T20 qualifying title

Netherlands cruised past Papua New Guinea by seven wickets in the final of the World T20 qualifying tournament with Ben Cooper and Brandon Glover starring with bat and ball on Saturday.
Both Netherlands and PNG had already made sure of their places at next year’s World T20 in Australia along with Oman, Scotland, Namibia and Ireland with Saturday’s game at Dubai International Stadium being played for classification purposes.
PNG struggled to 128 for 8 off their 20 overs with Glover taking 3-24 before Netherlands reached their target with six balls to spare after Cooper had made 41 off 33 balls.
Earlier, Ireland defeated Namibia by 27 runs in the third-place play-off.
