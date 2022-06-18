Mumbai takes appointed place in Ranji final

‘Underdog’ Uttar Pradesh can go home with heads held high

The writing was on the wall on the penultimate day. Then, overnight heavy rain made the last day’s proceedings of the semifinal between Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh at Just Cricket Academy a mere formality, if not a farce.

Eventually, only 16 overs were bowled, with UP part-timers rolling their arm over. The moment Shams Mulani joined Sarfaraz Khan in the half-century club, Mumbai declared its second essay at 533 for four. With less than half an hour remaining for tea, the break was called and the teams shook hands.

Despite the disappointing outing over the last five days, Uttar Pradesh had plenty to cherish from a season where it started as underdog. Mumbai, on the other hand, will go into Wednesday’s final at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium with literally no chink in its armour.

With the part-timers bowling for most of the day, Sarfaraz — in the form of his life — was served dollies aplenty. And the run-machine crossed the 800-run mark for the season with two sizzling hits over mid-wicket.

Mulani, who was cautious against Prince Yadav initially, cut and pulled the medium-pacer for fours off successive balls to hasten his fifty that ended proceedings.

The morning session was washed out owing to multiple soggy patches in the outfield. Only after the scheduled lunch did the match officials, in consultation with the captains, decide to start at 1.15 p.m.

Had the game started on time, Mumbai — just as on the fourth morning of the quarterfinal against Uttarakhand last week — may have declared at its overnight 449 for four, with a lead of 662 runs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was adjudged Player-of-the-Match for his twin hundreds. Mumbai will be looking forward to repeating their exploits on Wednesday.

The scores:

Mumbai — 1st innings: 393.

Uttar Pradesh — 1st innings: 180.

Mumbai — 2nd innings: Prithvi Shaw c Mavi b Saurabh 64, Yashasvi Jaiswal c sub b Prince 181, Armaan Jaffer c sub b Mavi 127, Suved Parkar c & b Prince 22, Sarfaraz Khan (not out) 59, Shams Mulani (not out) 51; Extras (b-12, lb-4, nb-4, w-9): 29; Total (for four wkts. decl. in 156 overs): 533.

Fall of wickets: 1-66, 2-352, 3-404, 4-420.

Uttar Pradesh bowling: Dayal 10-1-43-0, Rajpoot 19-4-58-0, Mavi 12-3-36-1, Prince 27-3-92-2, Saurabh 35-6-1-113-1, Karan 30-7-84-0, Rinku 12-0-49-0, Samarth 2-0-9-0, Kaushik 9-1-33-0.

Match drawn; Mumbai through to the final on the basis of first innings lead. Player-of-the-Match: Yashasvi Jaiswal.