Mumbai Cricket Association honorary president Amol Kale passes away in New York

Amol Kale, aged 47, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) honorary president, passed away following a cardiac in New York. Kale, along with MCA secretary Ajinkya Naik and apex council member Suraj Samat, had watched India’s thrilling win against Pakistan in T20 World Cup from the stadium on June 9.

Kale was elected as the MCA president, after defeating World Cup champion Sandeep Patil in a closely-contested battle in October 2022. He was instrumental in the MCA deciding to double Mumbai’s senior men’s match-fees starting the forthcoming season.

Hailing from Nagpur, Kale was based in Mumbai for well over a decade, setting up a variety of businesses. He was considered to be a close aide of Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister.

Besides being at the helm of MCA’s affairs, Kale was also a co-promoter of the Indian Street Premier League, a tennis-ball franchise cricket league launched earlier this year.