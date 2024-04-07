GIFT a SubscriptionGift
 Morne Morkel warm to idea of blooding Mayank in T20 cricket

The former fast bowler said the LSG team management was closely monitoring Mayank’s workload and the whole team was excited and happy for him

April 07, 2024 04:52 am | Updated 04:52 am IST - Lucknow

M. R. Praveen Chandran
Lucknow Super Giants’ Mayank Yadav with Bowling Coach Morne Morkel during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, in Lucknow, Saturday, April 6, 2024.

Lucknow Super Giants’ Mayank Yadav with Bowling Coach Morne Morkel during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, in Lucknow, Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Lucknow Super Giants fast bowling coach Morne Morkel has joined the chorus of former players rooting for Mayank Yadav’s inclusion into the senior Indian team. However, the former South African fast bowler was a little cautious of exposing Mayank to rigours of International cricket right away, saying it was better for the bowler to spend some time with the Indian camp to gain experience. Morkel added that fielding Mayank in T20 cricket, which wouldn’t put a big strain on his body, would be a perfect launch for the cricketer.

IPL-17: LSG vs GT | All eyes on X-factor Mayank as Super Giants host Titans

“For me the first thing you look at a fast bowler is the speed, then you look at consistency and he (Mayank) is bowling at around 150 plus. His strengths are making life uncomfortable for batters so when you have that x factor you have won that part of the deal. I can’t see why not, he spent some time in the Indian camp, getting used to the conditions, getting used to senior players and the team environment. When I was playing for South Africa one of the greatest things was young players coming into the squad early, gaining experience, playing in different countries, getting used to the conditions, keeping the high quality in training. If you can give him an opportunity in white ball cricket, T20 cricket, which is not taxing on his body it will be perfect,’’ Morkel said.

Looking forward to following Mayank’s progress even after the IPL, says Tim Southee

The former fast bowler said the LSG team management was closely monitoring Mayank’s workload and the whole team was excited and happy for him.

“Now the most important thing for Mayank is to gain experience and play as many games as possible. He has a lot going in for him, bowling at 150 plus. It is about keeping it as simple as possible, trying to bring stumps into play. Unfortunately last season he got injured. In the warm up game, he bowed quick and the whole team was excited for him. We need to manage him, look at his bowling loads, his recovery, educate him and help him to find routine suits him,’’ added Morkel.

