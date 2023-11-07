HamberMenu
Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra return as New Zealand name spin-heavy Test squad for Bangladesh tour

A fit-again Kyle Jamieson, who was instrumental in their 2021 World Test Championship triumph, also marked a return after undergoing back surgery in February

November 07, 2023 11:31 am | Updated 11:57 am IST - Christchurch

PTI
New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra (left) with his teammate Mitchell Santner during the ongoing ODI World Cup.

New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra (left) with his teammate Mitchell Santner during the ongoing ODI World Cup. | Photo Credit: Giri KVS

Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner was on Tuesday recalled to the Test squad after more than two years as New Zealand selectors picked a spin-heavy side for the two-match series in Bangladesh, beginning later this month.

Santner, who played the last of his 24 Tests against England at Lord's in June 2021, joins Ajaz Patel and Ish Sodhi as the front-line spinners.

Off-spinning all-rounders Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips also returned to boost their spin options on the back of impressive performances at the ongoing World Cup in India.

Ravindra is in stellar form, amassing 523 runs, including three centuries, in eight matches at the World Cup while also picking three wickets.

He last played in whites in the Test against Bangladesh at Bay Oval in January last year. While Phillips has been included in the touring Test squad once again after travelling to Pakistan in December/January.

A fit-again Kyle Jamieson, who was instrumental in their 2021 World Test Championship triumph, also marked a return after undergoing back surgery in February, joining skipper Tim Southee and Matt Henry in a three-pronged pace attack.

The 28-year-old Jamieson has claimed 72 wickets in just 16 Tests and was named Player of the Match in their World Test Championship triumph against India in 2021.

"We have a strong spin group that will offer good variety and options during the series," Black Caps selector Sam Wells was quoted as saying by New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

The first Test is slated in Sylhet from November 28, while Dhaka will host the second Test from December 6.

The series will kick off the third cycle of the WTC for the Black Caps and will feature a coaching team led by Luke Ronchi.

Regular head coach Gary Stead will go home following the World Cup in India.

New Zealand squad:

Tim Southee (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

