Cricket

Meghana takes India-D to victory over India-B

S. Meghana (India-D, 102). Photo: Special Arrangement  

S. Meghana scored a century (102, 86b, 13x4, 2x6) to help India-D record a 46-run win over India-B in the second round of the BCCI senior women’s Challenger Trophy one-day cricket championship at Mulapadu Cricket Complex here on Sunday.

In another match, India-A recorded a five-wicket win, successfully chasing a target of 206 set by India-C with Disha Kasat (53, 73b, 4x6) and Sneha Rana (59, 75b, 7x4) being the main scorers.

Monday is a rest day.

The scores: India-C 205 in 47.1 overs (Radha P. Yadav 82, C. Pratyusha 64, Sneha Rana 3/32, Simran Dil Bahadur 3/37) lost to India-A 206/5 in 46.1 overs (Disha Kasat 53, Sneha Rana 59).

India-D 230 in 48.5 overs (S. Meghana 102, Ayush Soni 48) bt India-B 184 in 50 overs (Harleen Deol 73, Pooja Vastrakar 3/37).


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 5, 2021 11:50:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/meghana-takes-india-d-to-victory-over-india-b/article37858853.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY