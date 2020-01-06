Cricket

MCA calls meeting on January 10

In an effort to dig deeper into the performance across all of Mumbai’s teams in domestic cricket, MCA president Vijay Patil has convened a meeting with various selection committees on January 10.

Despite a newly elected administrative set-up having taken over at MCA in October, allegations of outside influence while selecting the teams have been on the rise in the last three months.

It is understood that Patil has decided to listen to the issues from all the selectors together and make an effort to find solutions to the problem.

