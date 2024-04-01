Mayank Yadav: The ‘New Delhi Express’ deserves to be groomed and kept on the right track

April 01, 2024 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - LUCKNOW

There is nothing quite like fast bowling. Fast bowling, literally, that is — not medium pace.

A bowler who is capable of clocking 150 kpmh and who consistently bowls above 145 kmph belongs to the rarest of species in world cricket. So when India discovered one here on Saturday night, the excitement — among cricketers present and past as well as fans — that has followed is understandable.

Mayank Yadav was sensational on his debut. The 21-year-old from Delhi, who took three for 27 to help Lucknow Super Giants defeat Punjab Kings by 21 runs, bowled the fastest ball of this IPL (155.8 kmph). In IPL history, only Shaun Tait, Lockie Ferguson, Umran Malik and Anrich Nortje have bowled faster.

Winning hearts

He won not just the Player-of-the-Match award but also hearts — Dale Steyn, Brett Lee and Stuart Broad among them.

When Mayank was asked at the press conference about the fast bowlers he idolised growing up in Delhi, the only name he took was of Steyn.

He also talked about his fascination for speed, not just in cricket. “I have always loved speed, from my childhood,” said the ‘New Delhi Express’. “I love anything that is about speed — be it planes, superbikes or rockets.”

About his exceptional skills in sending down rockets at the batters, Mayank said he was aware that his strength was speed. “I have bowled at 155 kmph before but this was the first time I was (nearing) 156 kmph,” he said. “For the past couple of years, the only thing I have been visualising is my first ball at the IPL. I didn’t feel nervous, I felt I belong here.”

He surely looks. India needs to take proper care of him. As Sanjay Manjrekar suggested, he could be considered for fast-tracking. Something Pakistan always does, and often gets rewarded.