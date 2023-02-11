HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mandhana doubtful starter for India's T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan

India vice captain Smriti Mandhana injured her left middle finger while fielding during the warm-up match against Australia on Monday

February 11, 2023 03:45 am | Updated 03:45 am IST - Cape Town

PTI
Smriti Mandhana. File.

Smriti Mandhana. File. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India vice captain Smriti Mandhana is likely to miss the Women's T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan on Sunday as she is yet to recover from a finger injury she suffered during a warm-up game.

The 26-year-old opener injured her left middle finger while fielding during the warm-up match against Australia on Monday.

"She suffered an injury in the practice game. We can't say she is out of World Cup yet. But she could miss the Pakistan game," an ICC source told PTI.

The southpaw had batted at number three against Australia instead of her usual opening position. Her innings lasted only three-balls.

Mandhana had subsequently missed India's second warm-up game against Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's fitness is also a concern. She had injured her shoulder during the final of the Tri-Series against South Africa last week.

"Body is fine. It will get better with rest," Kaur had said after the final.

However, the big-hitting middle-order batter did not bat in either of India's warm-up matches.

The 'Women in Blue' are clubbed alongside England, Pakistan, West Indies and Ireland in Group B.

Related Topics

cricket

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.