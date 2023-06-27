TNPL 2023: Washington, Ashwin and Ajay deliver for Madurai Panthers against Chepauk Super Gillies

June 27, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - Salem:

Leg-spinner M. Ashwin (3/25) and pacer Ajay Krishna (4/17) helped Siechem Madurai Panthers pull off a heist against Chepauk Super Gillies in the TNPL match here at the Salem Cricket Foundation ground on Monday.

However, the 12-run victory would not have been possible without Washington Sundar’s brilliant rearguard action with an unbeaten 56 (30b, 2x4, 5x6) which helped the Madurai side post a respectable total of 141 for seven after having been reduced to 18 for four.

Super Gillies made heavy weather of the chase with Ajay Krishna scalping three wickets in the 19th over, even as B. Aparajith (33) watched the madness unfold from the other end.

Cautious stand

Super Gillies openers Santosh Shiv (29) and N. Jagadeesan (35) set the foundation with a cautious 59-run stand in nine overs before Ashwin brought his side back by removing the openers.

With 15 needed off the last over, Gurjapneet removed Aparajith off the first ball and sealed the deal for Panthers.

Earlier, Super Gillies spinners Aparajith, Rahil Shah and M. Silambarasan ran through the top-order and had Panthers in big trouble at 79 for seven.

Washington found an able ally in P. Saravanan and stitched an unbroken 52-run stand for the eighth wicket to prop up Panthers total.

The stylish left-hander showed his full range with well-timed shots through the off-side and some clean strikes over the fence.

He started off by sweeping B. Rocky over midwicket for consecutive sixes.

In the final over, Washington refused a single and finished the innings in style with two sixes off the last two balls off pacer R. Rohit while bringing up his half-century. Those 12 runs proved to be the difference in the end.

The scores:

Siechem Madurai Panthers 141/7 in 20 overs (Washington Sundar 56 n.o., B. Aparajith 2/18, M. Silambarasan 2/21) bt Chepauk Super Gillies 129/9 in 20 overs (Santosh Shiv 28, N. Jagadeesan 35, B. Aparajith 33, M. Ashwin 3/25, Ajay Krishna 4/17).