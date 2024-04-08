GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IPL-17 | Lizaad Williams joins Delhi Capitals

Since making his international debut in 2021, the 30-year-old Williams has represented South Africa in two Tests, four ODIs and 11 T20 Internationals. He has joined Delhi Capitals at his base price of ₹50 lakh.

April 08, 2024 11:53 am | Updated 12:07 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Lizaad Williams

Lizaad Williams | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

South African fast bowler Lizaad Williams was on April 8 roped in by Delhi Capitals as a replacement for batter Harry Brook in the ongoing Indian Premier League after the Englishman withdrew from the tournament to grieve his grandmother's death.

Since making his international debut in 2021, the 30-year-old Williams has represented South Africa in two Tests, four ODIs and 11 T20 Internationals. He has joined Delhi Capitals at his base price of ₹50 lakh.

IPL-17 RCB vs RR | Kohli said pitch was two-paced but it never looked like one with the way he batted: Ajay Jadeja

"Lizaad Williams, the South African fast bowler, has been signed by the Delhi Capitals as a replacement for England's Harry Brook for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024," the franchise said in a statement.

Mr. Brook, who was signed by Delhi Capitals for ₹4 crore, withdrew from the league after his grandmother died in February.

"I was so excited to be picked by Delhi Capitals and was so looking forward to joining up with everyone. Whilst I don't think I should need to share my personal reasons behind this decision, I know there will be many asking why. So I do want to share this," he had shared on his social media page after withdrawing.

IPL LSG vs GT | Yash Thakur, spinners wreak havoc as Super Giants overpower Titans

"I lost my grandmother last month - she was a rock to me and I spent a huge amount of my childhood in her home; my attitude to life and love for cricket was shaped by her and my late grandfather," the 25-year-old wrote.

In his inaugural IPL season last year, when he turned up for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mr. Brook set the stage on fire with a 55-ball hundred against Kolkata Knight Riders only to end on an underwhelming note.

In all, he managed only 190 runs in 11 matches after the franchise paid ₹13.25 crore to acquire his services.

Mr. Brook had also pulled out of England's recent five-Test series in India after being part of the pre-tour training camp in the UAE.

