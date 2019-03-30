Live: Indian Premier League 2019 | DC vs KKR scorecard

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to field in their IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Saturday.

Delhi Capitals made four changes from their previous match with Hanuma Vihari, Harshal Patel, Chris Morris and Sandeep Lamichhane making it to the playing eleven.

KKR made only one change with Nikhil Nayak coming in for an injured Sunil Narine.

Delhi Capitals XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Colin Ingram, Hanuma Vihari, Chris Morris, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel

Kolkata Knight Riders XI: Chris Lynn, Nitish Rana, Robbie Uthappa, Nikhil Naik, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson

Four days after being softened up by Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capital faces another wicketkeeper-led visiting side in Kolkata Knight Riders at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground on Saturday.

Dinesh Karthik is no Dhoni but leads a team that is riding on two wins after as many rounds at home. For the next two weeks, Kolkata will be on the road. An early away-win will not only boost its belief but also help in inching closer to a place in the playoffs.

Delhi batted in its previous two matches with contrasting results. Looking to win in front of its supporters, the host now will seek more contributions from its batsmen, not that its bowling resources are inadequate.

For the side batting first, 170 runs on this pitch appears just about par. With the surface known to be kind to the slower bowlers, Kolkata’s Sunil Narain, Kuldeep Yadav and Piyush Chawla could well hold the key.

