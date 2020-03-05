Legends World Series T20 to begin this weekend

The Sri Lankan stalwarts Rangana Herath, Farveez Maharoof and Romesh Kaluwitharana asserted that past rivalries will be revived on the cricket pitch when teams from five nations face-off during the Unacademy Road Safety World Series T20 featuring legends.

India and West Indies will clash on Saturday while Sri Lanka will play against Australia on Sunday. The other participating team is South Africa.

Sri Lanka team captain Dilshan Tillekaratne and off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan were part of the squad which went down to India in the 2011 World Cup final at the Wankhede Stadium. Chamara Kapugedera also played in that game.

Herath said: “We have a pretty good side and though I am sure competition will be tough, we stand a good chance.”

Allrounder Maharoof said: “This is an amazing initiative, I thank the organisers for bringing us all together for a sport we love.”

The Sri Lanka Legends squad, besides Tillakaratne and Muralitharan, includes Marvan Atapattu, Chaminda Vaas, Sachithra Senanayake, Kapugedera, Thilan Thushara, Upul Chandana and Malinda Warnapura.