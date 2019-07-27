Lanning makes highest individual score ever in women’s T20Is

Skipper Meg Lanning’s unbeaten 133, the highest individual score ever in a women’s T20 International, helped Australia defeat England by 93 runs in the first of the three-match series on Friday.

Chasing 227, England got off to a horrendous start as it lost its first four wickets with just 22 on the board. Danielle Wyatt (0), Amy Jones (0), Tammy Beaumont (8), and Heather Knight (3) all failed to put up substantial scores.

Natalie Sciver and Laura Winfield put up a brief partnership of 36, but their resistance was cut short as Sciver (28) was sent back by Sophie Molineux. Katherine Brunt came out to bat next and she, along with Winfield, added 39 runs. However, Winfield (33) was dismissed in the 15th over by Megan Schutt.

With Winfield’s dismissal, England could not do anything substantial with the bat as it was restricted to 133 for nine, handing Australia a victory by 93 runs.

Schutt was the leading wicket-taker as she scalped three England batters.

Earlier, Lanning’s undefeated knock of 133 off just 63 balls with 17 boundaries and seven sixes propelled Australia to a record total of 226 for three in 20 overs after being asked to bat first.

Australia lost its opener Alyssa Healy (4) in the first over by by Kate Cross. Lanning came out to bat next and she did not allow the England bowlers to settle down as she kept scoring boundaries at regular intervals.

Century stand

Lanning and Beth Mooney added 134, which saw both batters bringing up their half-centuries. Mooney (54) was finally dismissed by Sophie Ecclestone in the 13th over, reducing Australia to 138 for two.

Then, Ashleigh and Lanning took Australia’s score past the 200-run mark. Later, Elysse Perry and Lanning ensured Australia posted a mammoth score on the board. Lanning and Perry remained unbeaten on 133 and seven respectively.

The second match will be played on Sunday.

After the game, the destructive Lanning laughingly said she tried to hit the final delivery of the inning for a 12. “I tried to hit it for 12,” Cricket.com.au quoted Lanning as saying. “I was just really pleased and proud of the group that we were able to win at such a ground, The Fortress. To come here and play so well was great,” she said.

Reflecting on her performance, Lanning said: “It was nice to be able to cash in. It doesn’t always happen; some days you’re on and (you’ve) got to make the most of it.”

The scores:

Australia Women 226 for three in 20 overs (Meg Lanning 133 n.o., Beth Mooney 54, Ashleigh Gardner 27, Sophie Ecclestone two for 42) bt England Women 133 for nine in 20 overs (Laura Winfield 33, Katherine Brunt 29 n.o., Natalie Sciver 28, Megan Schutt three for 25).