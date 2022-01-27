Kohli stays in second spot in ODI rankings

Rohit remains at third place

India stalwart Virat Kohli retained his second spot in the ICC men’s ODI batting rankings on the back of his decent performance in the recently-concluded South Africa series.

Another India senior player Rohit Sharma also maintained his third place despite not playing in the South Africa series as he was recovering from an injury.

Kohli has 836 rating points, while Rohit has 801. Pakistan captain Babar Azam leads the ODI batting rankings with 873 points.

South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen broke into the top 10 after a brilliant outing in the series against India. He went up 10 places to be at No. 10 spot with 750 rating points.

In the bowling rankings, Lungi Ngidi and Keshav Maharaj made big leaps. Ngidi went up four places to occupy the No. 20 spot.

India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who had an ordinary ODI series, meanwhile dropped four places to lie at no 22. Maharaj, who impressed with his economy rate, went up 18 places to occupy the No. 33 spot. There wasn’t too much movement in the top 10 with Kiwi Trent Boult and Australian Josh Hazlewood in the top two positions.