Kohli moves up to 66th in Forbes’ list

India cricket captain Virat Kohli remains the only Indian in the Forbes’ list of world’s highest-paid athletes with total earnings of $26 million, jumping to 66th spot from 100 in the 2020 standings. Kohli’s earnings from endorsements stand at $24 million and $2 million from salary/winnings. The 31-year-old is also the only cricketer in the top-100 list.

With earnings of $25 million, Kohli was ranked 100th in 2019 and 83rd in 2018 with $24 million.

Tennis legend Roger Federer has topped the list for the first time with earnings of $106.3 million, rising from fifth place last year. Football icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are second and third respectively with earnings of $105 and $104 million.

The others in the top-10 are Neymar (football), LeBron James (basketball), Stephen Curry (basketball), Kevin Durrant (basketball), Tigers Woods (golf), Kirk Cousins (American football) and Carson Wentz (American football).

The athletes’ earnings have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic which led to suspension of sporting activities all around the world.