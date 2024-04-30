GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KKR vs DC | Shreyas Iyer completes 3,000 IPL runs

In 110 matches, Iyer has scored 3,027 runs at an average of 32.20 and a strike rate of 126.28, with 20 fifties. His best score is 96.

April 30, 2024 10:27 am | Updated 10:27 am IST - Kolkata

ANI
Kolkata Knight Riders’ Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the IPL 2024 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata on April 29, 2024.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the IPL 2024 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata on April 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Shreyas Iyer completed 3,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday. The Indian batter reached this milestone during his side's match against Delhi Capitals at the home ground of Eden Gardens.

During the game, Iyer played another useful cameo to steer his team to a win, scoring 33 runs in 23 balls, with three fours and a six. His runs came at a strike rate of over 143.

In 110 matches, Iyer has scored 3,027 runs at an average of 32.20 and a strike rate of 126.28, with 20 fifties. His best score is 96.

Iyer first represented Delhi Capitals from 2015-2021 and joined the Knights back in 2022. In 87 matches for DC, Iyer scored 2,375 runs at an average of 31.75 and a strike rate of 123.96, with 16 half-centuries. His best score was 96 for the Capitals. For KKR, Iyer has played 23 matches, in which he has scored 652 runs at an average of 34.52 and a strike rate of 135.55, with four half-centuries. His best score is 85.

This season has been a decent one for the KKR skipper with the bat. He has scored 251 runs at an average of 41.83, with a strike rate of 137.16. His best score is 50, which is his solitary half-century.

Virat Kohli from Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is the highest run-scorer in the league's history, with 7,763 runs at an average of 38.43 and a strike rate of 131.02. His best score is 113*. Virat has scored eight centuries and 54 fifties.

