Just another game: Vinay

Having played for Karnataka for 15 years with distinction, it will be strange to see Vinay Kumar in opposition colours during the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinal outing here on Saturday.

Vinay, who moved to Puducherry at the start of the season, will have to keep his emotions aside when he enters the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. It cannot be easy, as Vinay will battle his old mates, at a venue he called home.

“I never thought I would end up playing against Karnataka. Only this year I moved to Puducherry from Karnataka, and so soon I’m playing a big match against Karnataka,” Vinay said here on Saturday.

“Definitely there are emotions involved, but business is business. I’m looking at this as yet another game that we’re trying to win. It’s somewhat similar to playing in the IPL, where we go up against our State teammates,” the all-rounder said.

Vinay is enjoying his time with the Puducherry side. “I don’t feel that we are a small team, given the great support staff and facilities we have. I definitely miss Karnataka, but I don’t feel like there is a big difference between playing for the two sides. It was easy for me to adjust here, as I have played with many of these guys before. And of course, having JAK (current Puducherry coach and former Karnataka coach J. Arunkumar) around has helped a lot too,” he said.