Jemimah pens a heartfelt note to women cricketers

In the form of a heartfelt note, India's star batter Jemimah Rodrigues has thanked the previous generation of women cricketers who laid the foundation for the team that it has become today.

Jemimah wrote the note after the unveiling of the team's white jersey for India's upcoming tour of England.

The jerseys were handed out to the team in Mumbai, where the players are currently in quarantine.

The 20-year-old said during the event head coach Ramesh Powar showed the squad the legacy of the Indian women's cricket team.

"So today (coach) Ramesh (Powar) sir called us for a team meeting and showed us the history we have of women's cricket in India — from where it first started to where it has reached today... The one's who were before us that made it possible for us to be a part of what we are today," Jemimah said in an Instagram post.

"The one's who did it without the recognition they deserved, the one's who brought women's cricket in India."

Jemimah also said veteran cricketers Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj shared their experiences of being part of the squad for a long time.

"Then the two legends of Indian women's cricket Mithu di and Jhulu di came up and shared with the entire team what cricket has meant to them and what it's like being a part of this Legacy."