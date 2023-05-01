Jaiswal destined for greater things, says Sangakkara

May 01, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Mumbai

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been one of the consistent performers on the domestic circuit. The Mumbai youngster hammered two First Class double centuries last season and followed it up with three hundred-plus scores.

The 21-year-old has carried that form into the Indian Premier League for Rajasthan Royals, and is the top run-scorer in IPL-16 so far with 428 runs at 47.5. While he scored three half-centuries early on, Jaiswal hammered a 62-ball-124 — his maiden IPL century — on Sunday against Mumbai Indians.

High expectations

Having made his IPL debut for RR in 2020, Jaiswal has matured as a cricketer and expectations on him, obviously, are high. The cricketing fraternity expects the youngster to break into Team India soon.

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara, who is now Royals director of cricket, believes Jaiswal has a long way to go, not just with the franchise but also in international cricket.

“He is not just extremely talented but really hard-working. He spends a lot of time in preparation, in the nets, working on his game. He is very focused and driven and the results are showing,” Sangakkara said on Sunday.

Coming into the game against Mumbai Indians after a gritty 77 against Chennai Super Kings, Jaiswal remained calm and composed throughout the innings and guided Royals past the 200-run mark, even as wickets tumbled at the other end.

“He played beautifully almost entirely through the innings which was exceptional. He needs to keep working hard, keep producing runs and knocking on the door,” Sangakkara, one of the legends of the game, said.

Tackling the likes of Jofra Archer with ease, Jaiswal cut and pulled perfectly. “It’s about playing good cricketing shots, trusting his ability, reading the game and situation really well and when he does get the start, to try and maximise it, (and) to keep the intent going throughout the innings,” Sangakkara said.

“Before this IPL, he had not batted a huge amount outside the PowerPlay, and averaged a little low against pace. But today, and in the previous game as well, he showed when he keeps his intent going. He has the ability to play big innings for us….”

Sangakkara lauded Jaiswal for being a quick learner with ‘great attitude’, but also rued that defending 212, the bowling should have been a bit more disciplined.

Bowlers disappoint

Needing 17 runs in the final over, Tim David hit three consecutive sixes off Jason Holder to guide Mumbai Indians home. Despite Jaiswal dominating most of the evening at his ‘home ground’, David stole the show and caused heartbreak for Royals.