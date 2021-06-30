It is possible to be nice and sweep the world too

Southee’s gesture to help a young girl has added another feather to the Kiwis’ cap

When Tim Southee recently auctioned his World Test Championship final shirt to raise funds for the treatment of an eight-year old suffering from a rare type of cancer, it shone light on a wonderful bunch.

Over the years, the Kiwis have met disappointments with a smile rather than a frown, their behaviour raising the bar.

And talking about disappointments could there have been a greater setback than seeing the ICC ODI World Cup final at Lord’s being snatched away from them by a bizarre rule.

Most teams in a similar situation could have exploded with hurt and anger. Not the Kiwis.

They collected their runner-up awards with grace and dignity, underlining their glowing qualities.

And in Kane Williamson, the New Zealanders have a captain and a role model. Play the game hard but fair. While winning matters, the means to it is more important.

Southee’s gesture to help a young girl is not one in isolation. Over the years, the Kiwi cricketers have, in their own quiet way, chipped in for noble causes. Yet, they do not advertise it. You hear about them when in New Zealand, from those in the know of things.

The manner the Kiwis rallied around their former captain and batting great Martin Crowe is a case in point.

Crowe was in some pain when he attended the Wellington Test of 2014. The cancer had returned. Yet, throughout the match, he was surrounded by his former teammates who made their skipper laugh, feel at ease and momentarily forget the great physical discomfort he was under.

This is how men of honour pay homage to their leader. Sadly, Crowe passed away in 2016, but his men cushioned the agony as the scourge consumed him.

But for the occasion when Ross Taylor lost his captaincy to Brendon McCullum under controversial circumstances, the Kiwis have been rather blemishless in the manner they go about their cricket.

And as the WTC final revealed, you can be nice and sweep the world too.