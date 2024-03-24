GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IPL RCB vs PBKS | Anuj Rawat hopes to settle into his role as a finisher

March 24, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

Ashwin Achal
Ashwin Achal
Bring it on! Rawat’s knock, while insufficient to see RCB through, proved that he is up for a fight.

Bring it on! Rawat’s knock, while insufficient to see RCB through, proved that he is up for a fight. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take heart from the exploits of Anuj Rawat in its IPL 2024 campaign opener against Chennai Super Kings.

Coming in at six, the southpaw rescued the side with a 25-ball 48 in the company of Dinesh Karthik. It was not enough to earn a win for RCB, but Rawat’s rearguard action proved that he is up for a fight.

The wicketkeeper-batter featured in seven games for RCB last season, with limited success. This year, he hopes to better settle into his role as a finisher.

“The communication from our team management is clear. I will bat down the order, and if we lose early wickets, then I will bat in the middle-order,” Rawat said here on Sunday, on the eve of RCB’s fixture against Punjab Kings.

Virat Kohli was slow off the blocks against CSK, at one stage stuck on 11 off 12 balls. Kohli, eventually dismissed for a 20-ball 21, has no reason to change his game plan, Rawat said.

“We have seen Virat play for so many years; he plays the same way. We cannot say that he batted slow. He didn’t his chance to face many balls in the Power Play,” Rawat said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.