IPL RCB vs PBKS | Anuj Rawat hopes to settle into his role as a finisher

March 24, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take heart from the exploits of Anuj Rawat in its IPL 2024 campaign opener against Chennai Super Kings.

Coming in at six, the southpaw rescued the side with a 25-ball 48 in the company of Dinesh Karthik. It was not enough to earn a win for RCB, but Rawat’s rearguard action proved that he is up for a fight.

The wicketkeeper-batter featured in seven games for RCB last season, with limited success. This year, he hopes to better settle into his role as a finisher.

“The communication from our team management is clear. I will bat down the order, and if we lose early wickets, then I will bat in the middle-order,” Rawat said here on Sunday, on the eve of RCB’s fixture against Punjab Kings.

Virat Kohli was slow off the blocks against CSK, at one stage stuck on 11 off 12 balls. Kohli, eventually dismissed for a 20-ball 21, has no reason to change his game plan, Rawat said.

“We have seen Virat play for so many years; he plays the same way. We cannot say that he batted slow. He didn’t his chance to face many balls in the Power Play,” Rawat said.