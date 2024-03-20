GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IPL | I would like to see Dhoni smash the ball the way he loves to, says Vijay

The former CSK batter says MSD has the edge over others because of his smart captaincy, adds that Rizvi is a great talent but can’t be compared with a star player like Rayudu

March 20, 2024 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - CHENNAI

Tarun Shastry
Iconic leader: Vijay says Dhoni understands the game better than many others.

Iconic leader: Vijay says Dhoni understands the game better than many others. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO: R. RAGU

Sameer Rizvi made the headlines in December 2023 when he became the most expensive uncapped player at the IPL auction. He was bought by Chennai Super Kings for a whopping 8.40 cr.

The promising youngster from Uttar Pradesh is known for his power-hitting abilities in the middle-order, making him the ideal player to fill the role that Ambati Rayudu played for the five-time champion.

Speaking about Rizvi’s talent, former India and CSK opener M. Vijay said on the sidelines of the Deaf EnAbled Foundation inter-State men’s and women’s cricket championship, “Sameer (Rizvi) is a great talent, but you can’t compare him to a star player like my friend Rayudu.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to play for a team like CSK. If he performs well, everyone will look up and take notice. Good luck to my younger brother.”

CSK will rely on skipper M.S. Dhoni to lead from the front in its title defence. Speaking about what makes the Chennai side and Dhoni different, the former CSK batter said, “Dhoni has the edge over others because of his smart captaincy and understanding of the game.

“He has delivered under pressure for nearly 10-15 years, which speaks volumes about his career.

“He is an iconic figure in Indian cricket. He should enjoy his batting and should give his all to the fans. As a huge Dhoni fan, I would like to see MS smash the ball the way he loves to and that will be a treat for all.”

When asked about his former India and Super Kings teammate R. Ashwin’s milestone achievement (100 Tests and 500 wickets), Vijay was lavish in his praise.

“He is definitely one of the greatest off-spinners the world has seen. He has proved it time and again. I feel so proud coming from the same State. I have seen his growth from the school level and to see him pursue something for so long and keep achieving is something special in my books.”

