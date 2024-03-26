GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IPL CSK vs GT | Battlelines drawn as last year’s finalists CSK and GT face off

March 26, 2024 12:26 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - Chennai

S. Dipak Ragav
Familiar territory: Sai Sudharsan, left, and Sai Kishore’s, right, knowledge of the conditions at Chepauk could come in handy for the Titans.

Familiar territory: Sai Sudharsan, left, and Sai Kishore’s, right, knowledge of the conditions at Chepauk could come in handy for the Titans. | Photo Credit: RAGHUNATHAN SR

 The last time Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans met, it was one of the best matches of the IPL in a thrilling final last year in Ahmedabad, where the former triumphed.

On Tuesday, the battlelines will be drawn again when last year’s finalists face off in their second league match here at the MAC Stadium. Both teams started their 2024 campaign on a winning note under new captains and will look to build some early momentum. CSK was clinical in dispatching Royal Challengers Bengaluru and, with its explosive batting line-up, the hosts will feel it has a slight edge. In contrast, Titans had to work harder against Mumbai Indians to post a six-run win on Sunday.

Despite the easy six-wicket win against RCB, the five-time champion will now want to fix the flaws from the first game. Death bowling will be one area, as CSK conceded 71 in the last five overs.

Visiting teams often struggle on the slow surfaces at Chepauk against the Super Kings’ quality spin attack, and how well the Titans’ batters ace that challenge could have a say in the outcome of the game. Against Mumbai, the Gujarat batters left runs on the table, and they will want to put in more effort.

But on the bowling front, both teams are evenly matched. The Titans have an equally good spin attack led by Rashid Khan and local lad R. Sai Kishore. More importantly, Gujarat has as many as five Tamil Nadu players in its line-up, and their knowledge of the conditions could come in handy.

Related Topics

IPL / Indian Premier League

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.