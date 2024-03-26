IPL CSK vs GT | To have everybody contribute is a positive, says coach Fleming

March 26, 2024 12:31 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - Chennai

Chennai Super Kings chased down Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s 173 with none of its batters crossing even 40 in the IPL 2024 season opener.

CSK coach Stephen Fleming said he was not worried about no one batting right through the innings as long as the job was done.

“You don’t always get it with one big score. So, to have everybody contribute is a positive as well. Yes, games are easier if one player gets a 75-plus score. That’s the aim, but it does not always happen,” said Fleming on the eve of the fixture against Gujarat Titans.

There is no ‘designated’ aggressive opener between Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra, revealed Fleming.

“No, it’s not defined like that. One day a player will get away better than another. Rachin was nice and positive the other day. It could be Ruturaj or even another opening combination on Tuesday.”

Strong intent

When asked if it’s the Impact Player rule or the intent that is behind the team’s attacking approach, Fleming said: “From our point of view, it’s probably the intent. In the years we don’t do well, we look at why and we rectify that. And one of the changes was very strong intent.”

Fleming confirmed that Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathirana was available for selection.