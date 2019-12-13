Cricket

IPL auction at a glance

more-in

A look at a few significant numbers ahead of the IPL auction to be held in Kolkata on December 19:

332: Players in the fray after the initial list of 997 was pruned in consultation with the franchises.

143: Indians who will go under the hammer, including 19 capped players.

189: The overseas players, including three from Associate nations. Australia, as usual, will have the biggest representation after the Indians, with 35 players shortlisted.

7: Those carrying a maximum base price of 2 crore - Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell (all Australia), Dale Steyn (South Africa) and Angelo Mathews (Sri Lanka).

1.5 (Crore): Highest base price for only one Indian cricketer - Robin Uthappa - who has been released by KKR. Piyush Chawla and Jaydev Unadkat have opted for 1 crore.

73: Maximum slots available (all eight teams combined).

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Cricket
IPL
cricket
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 13, 2019 11:29:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/ipl-auction-at-a-glance/article30300564.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY