IPL auction at a glance

A look at a few significant numbers ahead of the IPL auction to be held in Kolkata on December 19:

332: Players in the fray after the initial list of 997 was pruned in consultation with the franchises.

143: Indians who will go under the hammer, including 19 capped players.

189: The overseas players, including three from Associate nations. Australia, as usual, will have the biggest representation after the Indians, with 35 players shortlisted.

7: Those carrying a maximum base price of 2 crore - Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell (all Australia), Dale Steyn (South Africa) and Angelo Mathews (Sri Lanka).

1.5 (Crore): Highest base price for only one Indian cricketer - Robin Uthappa - who has been released by KKR. Piyush Chawla and Jaydev Unadkat have opted for 1 crore.

73: Maximum slots available (all eight teams combined).