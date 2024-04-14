IPL 2024 | Rahul, Langer's backing motivated me: LSG batter Badoni

April 14, 2024 04:00 am | Updated 04:00 am IST - Lucknow

Young Lucknow Super Giants batter Ayush Badoni credited skipper KL Rahul and coach Justin Langer for keeping faith in him despite his disappointing run early in the ongoing IPL season, saying their support helped him perform against the Delhi Capitals, albeit in a losing cause.

The 24-year-old Badoni struck an unbeaten 55 off 35 balls to help resurrect LSG's innings and post a competitive 167 for 7, a target which the Delhi Capitals achieved in 18.1 overs here on Friday.

"The start of the season was not good but I was doing well at the nets. So I am thankful to KL Rahul and Justin Langer for backing me and giving me chance," Badoni said at the post-match press conference.

"While I was batting I was just thinking of taking the game deep and then attack because if we bat till 20 overs we can score 150 plus. I think we were 20 runs short.

“I was quite motivated because I was batting well at the nets so I was just backing myself, I was just waiting for the knock which came today.”

Badoni said he shares a good bonding with both the skipper and coach and that has helped him in improving his game.

"I spoke a lot to KL Rahul and he backs me everytime. He tells me you are best player and you can finish well. I also share a good bonding with Justin. I went to Australia last year and there also he made learn a few things and improved my game," he said.

"I went to Australia in September last which was facilitated by LSG where we had a training camp with Justin for 10 days and that helped me a lot." Badoni said DC spinner Kuldeep Yadav (3/20) turned out to be match-winner.

"Kuldeep was bowling well. He broke our momentum," he said.

DC assistant coach Pravin Amre believes Jake Fraser-McGurk's whirlwind knock in his debut IPL appearance helped the team to chase down the target easily as he grabbed his opportunity with both hands.

The 22-year-old Australian struck a belligerent 55 off 35 deliveries which included five massive sixes.

"It was tremendous innings by Jack because he was batting very well at the nets. We have got that he has that X-factor, the ability to strike the sixes and he also got five sixes. That's was this format is all about and we were doing well in the last 2 games but we were not crossing the line.

"So we wanted some impact on the game. We have talent but it's important to deliver and I think Jack has got that talent and he can be dangerous in this format," he said.

"Jack got the opportunity today and he grabbed it with both hands. It is important for a good talent to perform on the ground because there is vast difference is performing at the nets and in a match." Amre also credited Prithvi Shaw (32 off 22) for giving them a good start.

"As an opener he (Shaw) has got a role to play, winning the powerplay is also critical. As a a coaching staff we want him to play at least 30 balls because if he plays 30 balls we have more chance to win.

“In 22 balls he got 32 and that was also important because we were chasing and his experienced partner (David) Warner got out and that also allowed Jack to settle down. But he being more consistent is good for him as well for the team also.” Amre also lauded spinners Kuldeep and Axar Patel, who dominated in the crucial middle overs.

"We are forgetting Kuldeep's contribution. He bowled a dream ball to dismiss Nicholas Pooran. Axar also bowled well in the middle overs giving away just 25 runs off his 4 overs. We took the control of the game after powerplay and all credit goes to our spin department."