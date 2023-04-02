IPL 2023 | Wanted to show aggression, says Arshdeep Singh after starring in PBKS win over KKR

April 02, 2023 09:42 am | Updated 09:42 am IST - Mohali

Punjab Kings kicked off their Indian Premier League 2023 campaign with a 7-run victory (via DLS method) against Kolkata Knight Riders at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium on April 1.

Punjab ended their innings with a score of 191/5, setting a huge target for KKR to chase. Young Arshdeep stole the show as he turned the tide in team's favour with his blowing heroics. His 3/19 shifted the momentum towards Punjab in the second innings, allowing the Kings to keep control over the Knights for the majority of the innings.

KKR were restricted to 146/7 in 16 overs before rain intervened and the match was decided by the DLS method. Arshdeep's aggression on the pitch has been a major factor in his consistency for the last two years. Even against KKR, he gave a death stare to his former teammate Anukul Roy after picking up his wicket.

"He was my batch mate in under-19 cricket. He started to hit me straight away. So, I wanted to show aggression. He was being aggressive and was looking to take me on. So I countered his charge with my aggression," Mr. Arshdeep said after the match.

Mr. Arshdeep yet again served notice of his bowling prowess by executing yorkers with precision. However, he also relied on bouncers to effect timely breakthroughs and derail KKR's chase.

"My opponents expect that I will bowl yorkers. So, I tried to surprise them a bit by bowling bouncers. There was some rain around and the wicket had become skiddy. So, I was just making use of the conditions on offer. I am enjoying myself and the atmosphere in the dressing room is very good. Going ahead, we will try to keep enjoying and keep winning games. (On skipper Shikhar Dhawan) He has created a very good ambience for us in the dressing room and we are loving it," Mr. Arshdeep added.

Punjab's aggression on the pitch wasn't only limited to Mr. Arshdeep. PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan emphasised how Punjab wanted to be aggressive on the pitch but was wary of being smart as well at the same time.

"Wanted to be aggressive and smart at the same time. I was trying to hold one end and the idea was that if I got out, someone else would take over. There are plenty of youngsters in our squad and they are still learning. We all are living our dream and should be happy about it. As a leader, I try to make sure the team stays relaxed and in a happy state of mind," Mr. Dhawan said after the match.

After a winning start to their IPL campaign, Punjab Kings will return to action against Rajasthan Royals at Barsapara Stadium on April 5.