IPL 2023 | RCB win toss, opt to bowl against MI

Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher stated that skipper Rohit Sharma is fit and raring to go in the IPL opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore

April 02, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

PTI
Royal Challengers Bangalore Faf du Plessis (Captain) before the start of the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on April 2, 2023.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Faf du Plessis (Captain) before the start of the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on April 2, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians in an IPL match here on Sunday.

Apart from skipper du Plessis, Michael Bracewell, Glenn Maxwell and Reece Topley are the other foreign players in RCB's playing XI.

For MI, Tim David, Cameron Green, Jofra Archer and Jason Behrendorff are the overseas players in the playing XI.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan.

