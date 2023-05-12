HamberMenu
IPL 2023 | Jos Buttler fined 10% of his match fee

Buttler got run out without scoring following a mix up with Yashasvi Jaiswal who played a special knock to help Royals win the game by nine wickets

May 12, 2023 01:07 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler gets run out on duck in a match against Kolkata Knight Riders during the Indian Premier League 2023, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata on Thursday.

Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler gets run out on duck in a match against Kolkata Knight Riders during the Indian Premier League 2023, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler has been fined 10% of his match fee for a Code of Conduct breach in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders.

"Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler has been fined 10% of his match-fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 56 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on May 11.

"Mr. Buttler admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding," read an IPL media advisory.

Buttler got run out without scoring following a mix up with Yashasvi Jaiswal who played a special knock to help Royals win the game by nine wickets.

