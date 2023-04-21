HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IPL 2023 final in Ahmedabad on May 28, Chennai gets Qualifier 1 and Eliminator

The 16th IPL began on March 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's biggest cricketing arena

April 21, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
An aerial view of Narendra Modi Stadium. File

An aerial view of Narendra Modi Stadium. File

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host Qualifier 2 and the final of the ongoing Indian Premier League on May 26 and 28 respectively, the BCCI said on April 21.

Chennai's M.A. Chidambaram Stadium will stage the Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator on May 23 and 24 respectively, the IPL said in its advisory after the sport's apex body in the country finalised the schedule for the league four biggest matches.

The 16th IPL began on March 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's biggest cricketing arena. The venue also hosted the final of the league's last edition in 2022.

The 2022 edition was played across four venues in Mumbai and Pune but the play-offs and the final were held in Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

In this edition, the league reverted to the usual home and away format.

The league phase concludes on May 21 with a clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru.

Related Topics

IPL / Indian Premier League / cricket

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.