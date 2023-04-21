HamberMenu
IPL 2023 | Delhi Capitals recover stolen cricketing gear, culprits found: Warner

The Delhi franchise discovered the theft of their cricketing gear, including bats, pads and gloves, running into lakhs of rupees

April 21, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Capitals’ David Warner.

Delhi Capitals’ David Warner. | Photo Credit: AP

Delhi Capitals cricketers have something more to cheer about after their maiden victory in IPL 2023, with skipper David Warner confirming on April 21 that most of the cricket gear, which had been stolen in transit from Bengaluru to Delhi a few days back, had been recovered.

The Delhi franchise discovered the theft of their cricketing gear, including bats, pads and gloves, running into lakhs of rupees after they reached the national capital following their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 15.

Delhi Capital skipper David Warner thanks Police for catching culprits who stole the teams’ cricket kit. Photo: David Warner Instagram

Delhi Capital skipper David Warner thanks Police for catching culprits who stole the teams’ cricket kit. Photo: David Warner Instagram

Warner had posted a message on social media about the theft, giving details about the items stolen.

"Stolen. 16 bats along with pads, shoes, thigh pads, gloves were stolen from the Delhi Capitals' players kit bags. 3 bats belong to David Warner, 2 of Mitchell Marsh, three of Phil Salt and five of Yash Dhull," the Australian opener had written on social media.

The Capitals broke their string of five consecutive defeats on April 20, defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets at the Ferozeshah Kotla stadium here and a day later, Warner revealed that most of the gear had been recovered and the culprits "found".

"They found the culprits. Few (bats) missing still but thank you," he wrote on Friday.

DC will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next IPL match in Hyderabad on April 24.

