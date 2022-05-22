IPL 2022 | Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bat against Punjab Kings

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is leading the side in place of Kane Williamson for SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad opted to bat after winning the toss against Punjab Kings in an inconsequential last league match of the IPL here on Sunday.

For Hyderabad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is leading the side in place of Kane Williamson, who has left the bio-bubble for home after the 13th game to be with his wife for the birth of their second child.

For Punjab Kings, Prerak Mankad will make his IPL debut while Nathan Ellis came in place of Rahul Chahar. Mankad replaced Bhanuka Rajapakse. Shahrukh Khan came in place of Rishi Dhawan.

For SRH, Romario Shepherd and Jagadeesha Suchith were back in the playing XI.

Teams:

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Prerak Mankad, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik.